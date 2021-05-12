Shorebirds Score Early and Often in Win over FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds got a career night from Jordan Cannon and stellar pitching on Wednesday night, soundly defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals by a score of 17-3.

Cannon hit a pair of homers as part of a five-hit game, and the FredNats (0-8) only managed three hits against a consistent pitching effort from the Shorebirds (5-3).

In the first inning, Gunnar Henderson got the scoring started with an RBI double off Pedro González (L, 0-2). It was the first of three doubles for Henderson, who drove in five runs on the night. González allowed six runs, four earned, in 3.0 innings to take the loss.

The Shorebirds took a 6-0 lead to the bottom of the third, aided by Cannon's first home run and four errors for the FredNats. J.T. Arruda then delivered an RBI single against Delmarva starter Brandon Young to get the FredNats on the board, the first of three straight runs scored by the home team to bring the score to 6-3 heading to the top of the fifth. Arruda had two of the team's three hits, and also contributed his team-leading third stolen base of the young season.

Delmarva poured it on against the Fredericksburg bullpen, scoring three runs in the fifth, three in the seventh, four in the eighth and one more in the ninth. Shorebirds reliever Ignacio Feliz (W, 1-0) kept the FredNats at bay with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Thursday as LHP Mitchell Parker faces off against Delmarva's RHP Shane Davis. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network. A video broadcast of every home game is available with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

