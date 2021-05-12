Pelicans and GreenJackets Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday, May 12 has been postponed. The two will play a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games on Saturday, May 15, with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage will begin at 3:45 on the Pelicans Baseball Network, which is available to listen here and the video stream on MiLB.TV.

Saturday will feature a Sippin' Saturday courtesy of RipTydz. The promotion includes $1 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans, $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks (48oz.). These drink special will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday's scheduled match-up between the Birds and GreenJackets remains unchanged. The 7:05 PM game will feature the first Thirsty Thursday of 2021 with $1 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans and $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. These specials are courtesy of Axelrod & Associates and Gator 107.9. Gates open Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and drink specials run until 8:00 p.m.

The 2021 season marks the 23rd year for the Pelicans on the Grand Strand and the seventh year as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. After competing in the Carolina League since the team's founding in 1999, the Pelicans have joined the newly formed Low-A East, South Division for the 2021 season.

Single game tickets and season memberships for the 2021 season are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.

