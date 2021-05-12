Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

What a way to return to Segra Park! The Fireflies notched their second come-from-behind win of the season to win their home contest in 621 days last night.

Tonight, Columbia resumes their series with the RiverDogs at 7:05 pm. RHP Matt Stil (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and LHP Ben Brecht (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for the RiverDogs. Gates will open at 5:30.

Fans who come out to the ballpark can enjoy the first Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday of the season, and tonight will mark Segra Park's first ever White Claw Wednesday. Fans can purchase White Claws for only $5 at all the portable beverage carts during the game.

CLUTCH EIGHTH LIFTS FIREFLIES OVER RIVERDOGS IN OPENER: Columbia's bats jumped out of the gates in the eighth and eked the Fireflies over the RiverDogs 4-3 in Tuesday evening's home opener. Diego Hernandez started off the frame with a base-knock and was driven in by a Darryl Collins triple passed the center fielder Nick Schnell to tie the game. Two batters later, Brady McConnell came through with another eighth inning RBI to score Collins with a base knock and put the Fireflies (4-3) up 4-3. That inning was set up with a two-run fifth from the bottom of the order. Tucker Bradley got the fire going with a one-out base knock prior to a Rubendy Jaquez walk to set the table for Maikel Garcia, who looped a two-run double to right center to tie the game a two a piece.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER: After 621 days, the Fireflies hosted a baseball game at Segra Park. Their last game was August 29, 2019 against the Hickory Crawdads. It had been even longer since the Fireflies brought home a victory at Segra Park. Their last win in Columbia was 634 days ago, August 16 against the Rome Braves, a game that they won 6-2. The 3,135 fans in attendance for the home opener were able to witness the Fireflies second come-from-behind victory of the 2021 season.

WE'VE GOT A MEANS HEART: After starting off the season 0-7 with five strikeouts, third baseman Jake Means has been on a tear. He has gone 5-12 with three walks during that stretch and has managed to score an incredible seven runs in only three games. Although the sample size is small, he has pushed his on-base percentage to .364 and hit his first-career homer in that time. Means and Brady McConnell hit fifth and sixth in the order Sunday, and the two of them combined to go 4-8, score five runs and drove in three for the Columbia.

ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILIA: Despite not being put in the lineup until May sixth and only playing in half of the Fireflies games this year, catcher Felix Familia has made a big offensive impact so far. The righty is 6-12 with four RBI and a pair of walks this year, and he has driven in four RBI already. He leads the team in average (.500), RBI (four), OPS (1.155) and has managed to score a run in each game he has played in.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first five games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 2-0 and pitchers have a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 0-3 and has spun an 8.71 ERA through 22.2 innings.

SWIPER, WE'RE SWIPING: Friday, the Columbia Fireflies stole a franchise record 10 bases in their 12-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets. Tucker Bradley, Maikel Garcia and Tyler Tolbert all swiped multiple bags in the effort. Prior to last night, the Fireflies had just two stolen bases in their first three games. The mark was the most for a full-season affiliate since the Burlington Bees had 11 in a game April 16, 2014. The next best since the turn of the Millennia is nine, which has been accomplished twice, when Salem accomplished the feat April 6, 2007 and when Potomac did it September 2, 2011.

