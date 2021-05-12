Mudcats Rained out in Kinston

KINSTON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 13, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Mudcats (5-2) fell in last night's series opener 2-1 at Down East (7-0) and will now continue the series on Thursday evening in Kinston. Left-handed starter Brendan Murphy will pitch the first game of the twin-bill, right-hander TJ Shook will start the second.

The Mudcats recently started the season with an impressive first home stand that saw them win five of six games versus Fayetteville at Five County Stadium. Carolina is currently in its first schedule road trip of the season but will return for another fun home stand beginning on May 25 vs. Kannapolis.

The next home stand will feature the first Tuesday Night Poster Series game of the season on Tuesday, May 25 with the first 200 kids in attendance receiving a pre-signed Mudcats poster. It will then continue with the second Winning Wednesday and the second Micro Brews series game of the new season on Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27. Meanwhile, the first Pescados de Carolina night of the season, with the Mudcats playing in their alternate Pescados jerseys, is scheduled for Saturday, May 29. The next home stand will then wrap up with WakeMed Five County Family Sundays with post-game catch on the field on May 30.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

