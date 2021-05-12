RiverDogs Named 2021 "Best Local Sports Team" by Charleston City Paper

May 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - Despite being unable to play a game since September of 2019, the Charleston RiverDogs remained at the forefront of the sports scene in the Holy City over the last year. That was proven true on Wednesday when the team was selected as the city's "Best Local Sports Team" in a poll of readers of the Charleston City Paper for a 17th straight year.

"Receiving this honor from The City Paper is not something we take for granted, especially after the difficulties that everyone has faced over the last year. Our staff worked hard to engage the community in unique ways during our break from baseball and it is rewarding that the community noticed." said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We are humbled that our fans continued to vote for us even in a year that didn't allow us to host games at The Joe. We are Here for the Holy City and the Holy City has displayed that they are here for us."

The team's Director of Fun, Bill Murray, also had his name mentioned in several categories. Murray was voted "Best Charlestonian", "Best Philanthropist" and "Best Troublemaker" by readers of the paper.

The RiverDogs completed their first homestand of the season on Sunday, May 9. Despite capacity restrictions and socially distant seating, the team welcomed nearly 3,000 fans per game during the opening week. The RiverDogs will end the month with 12 home games between May 18th and June 1st hosting the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. Masks are required and no bags will allowed into the ballpark.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

