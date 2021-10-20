Shorebirds Halloween Movie Night with Trick Or Treating this Saturday Presented by T-Mobile

October 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







THIS SATURDAY, the Delmarva Shorebirds will be hosting a special Halloween Movie Night featuring the film Hocus Pocus along with Trick or Treating prior to the film at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium presented by T-Mobile. Gates will open for Trick or Treating at 5 PM on the second level concourse with the movie Hocus Pocus being shown on the Shorebirds high definition videoboard beginning at approximately 6:30 PM.

Admission to the Shorebirds Movie Night is $5 per person, which includes entry for Movie Night and Trick or Treating along with one (1) free small popcorn and a canned Pepsi product or bottled water. To purchase tickets for Shorebirds Movie Night, please visit theshorebirds.com and all kids 3 and under get in free. The Shorebirds encourage people to buy tickets in advance online at theshorebirds.com or as a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the day of the event at the gates.

Parking for the event will be free and candy will be distributed by local businesses on Delmarva. If your business is interested in reserving a table to market your brand and pass out candy, please contact Ben Vigliarolo by email at bvigliarolo@theshorebirds.com or call the office at 410-219-3112. Booth space is limited to the first 20 businesses.

Concessions and bathrooms will be open during the event and fans will be able to choose a seat anywhere in the seating bowl on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition, if fans want to sit on the grass berm located down the left field line, the Shorebirds recommend bringing a blanket, pillows, etc. to sit on during the show.

For any questions, please call the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email the Shorebirds at info@theshorebirds.com. The Shorebirds thank you for your support and can't wait to see you for Shorebirds Movie Night with Trick or Treating prior to the show on October 23 presented by T-Mobile.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from October 20, 2021

Shorebirds Halloween Movie Night with Trick Or Treating this Saturday Presented by T-Mobile - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.