Shorebirds Edge out GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Game 3 between the Augusta GreenJackets (9-9) and the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-12) came down to the wire but the Shorebirds were just able to hold off the GreenJackets late rally to win 4-3 and end Augusta's 3-game winning streak.

It was another great night of starting pitching for Augusta as AJ Smith-Shawver made his second start at home and deliver his best starting outing in his young, professional career as he dealt five innings on the mound striking out a career-best seven batters as Atlanta's No.17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline showed out in front of the home fans.

His counterpart on the mound, Juan De Los Santos for the Shorebirds also got the job done for his team by keeping the GreenJackets off the board during the first three innings until Stephen Paolini brought home Brandol Mezquita with a two-out, extra-base hit to give Augusta 1-0 lead.

Delmarva would get that run back in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Noelberth Romero to even the score at one. The Shorebirds would strike again in the sixth inning on an error that scored Isaac Bellony from third base to make it 2-1 Delmarva. The run would continue for the Baltimore Orioles affiliate in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Darell Hernaiz to make it 4-1.

The GreenJackets wouldn't go down quietly as they had an answer in the bottom half of the inning as they loaded the bases with two outs. Augusta would manufacture a run on a wild pitch that scored Adam Zebrowski to make it a two-run game. Another run would score on an infield hit by Caleb Durbin that plated home Braulio Vasquez to make it 4-3.

Those would be the only two runs that would score in the inning as Delmarva reliever Preston Price would get Geraldo Quintero to pop out to end the inning. Price would later strand a pair of baserunners in the eighth inning and then after Caleb Durbin with two outs in the ninth to put himself aboard as the tying run, Geraldo Quintero would ground out back to the Price on the mound to end the game as the Shorebirds snapped a 7-game losing streak with a 4-3 win at SRP Park.

Jake Lyons earned the win in relief for Delmarva and Preston Price earned the save as Rolddy Munoz took the loss for Augusta in his first appearance with the GreenJackets in 2022.

Stephen Paoliniï»¿, Brandol Mezquitaï»¿, and Adam Zebrowski all contributed multi-hit performances in the close defeat as the GreenJackets out-hit the Shorebirds 11-9.

Augusta looks to begin a new winning streak on Friday night with Landon Leach getting the start against Dan Hammer for the Shorebirds for the second Braves BUZZFest of the season. First pitch comes from SRP at 7:05 p.m.

The weekend for the second home series begins with Braves BUZZFest and Feature Friday with this week's featured item being the Peanut Butter Jelly Time Burger and Dog - Peanut Butter, Bacon, Red Pepper Jelly, and Cheese. The excitement continues on Saturday with live pregame music on Saturday from Brett Lundy with $4 White Claws until first pitch, and another Fireworks Extravaganza following the game. The homestand concludes with a team photo giveaway for the first 2,000 fans presented by Augusta University Health, Children's Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice, & Putt-Putt Fun Center. Also, be sure to bring your dog to the park for Bark in the Park on Sunday presented by Hollywood Feed!

