Shorebirds Announce Break Camp Roster

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced their break camp roster as assigned by the Orioles. The roster features five Orioles top-30 prospects as well as four returning Shorebirds from the historic 2019 campaign.

Infielder Gunnar Henderson headlines the top prospects coming to Salisbury as the organization's No. 5 prospect. Henderson was a second round selection by the Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft out of John T. Morgan Academy in Selma, Alabama. In 2019, Henderson started his professional career with the GCL Orioles, slashing .259/.331/.370 with one home run and 11 runs driven in.

Jordan Westburg will be joining Henderson on the infield for Delmarva. Drafted in the first round (30th overall) by the Orioles in the 2020 MLB Draft, Westburg will be making his professional debut with the Shorebirds. Out of Mississippi State, Westburg helped lead the Bulldogs to multiple trips to the College World Series. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA season, Westburg was hitting .317 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over 16 games. Westburg is the No. 6 prospect in the Orioles system.

The Shorebirds top-30 infield continues with No. 26 prospect Anthony Servideo out of Ole Miss. A 2020 third round pick, Servideo was a Second Team All-American in the abbreviated campaign, finishing with a .390 average and five homers while scoring 24 times.

Finishing up the blue-chippers on the infield is 2019 fifth round pick Darell Hernaiz. The No. 30 prospect in the Baltimore system, Hernaiz hit .263 with two homers for the GCL Orioles in 2019.

Undrafted free agent JD Mundy rounds out the infielders. Out of Radford University, Mundy mashed in 2020 for Radford, slashing a robust .385/.468/.662 with four homers and 19 driven in before the cancellation of the season.

Headlining the newcomers in the outfield is 2020 second round pick Hudson Haskin. Out of Tulane, Haskin is currently the No. 16 prospect for the Orioles. Haskin was dominant in his time at Tulane, being named a 2019 freshman All-American and was on the 2020 Golden Spikes Award watchlist.

Fellow fresh faces in the outfield will be Dylan Harris and Trevor Kehe. Harris was signed as an undrafted free agent out the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he hit .274 with a .404 OBP and five home runs in 2020. Kehe was drafted in the 36th round in 2019 out of the Colorado School of Mines and played with the GCL Orioles in 2019, slashing .250/.418/.365 and swiping five bags.

There will be some familiar faces in the outfield for Delmarva. 2019 Shorebirds Doran Turchin and Jean Carlos Encarnacion return for the 2021 season. Turchin was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019, taking home All-Star Game MVP honors after bashing a three-run double. Encarnacion returns to Salisbury with a new position after playing at the hot corner for the 'Birds in 2019. Encarnacion hit .240 in 2019, hitting nine homers and stealing 12 bases.

Two new faces will don the catcher's mask this year for the Shorebirds. One will be Jordan Cannon; a 2019 10th round pick out of Sam Houston State. Cannon split time between the GCL Orioles and the Aberdeen Ironbirds in 2019, slashing .212/.312/.379 with a homer and nine driven in. Joining Cannon will be Ramon Rodriguez who was signed as minor league free agent this off-season by the Orioles. Rodriguez was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2016 draft.

The Shorebirds pitching staff has two 2019 returners as well as members of the Ironbirds 2019 staff that posted the best ERA mark in the entire minors. The two returners are 2017 19th round pick Adam Stauffer and 2018 8th round pick Ryan Conroy. Stauffer did not accrue a record in nine games with Delmarva but punched out 31 hitters in 18.2 innings with a 0.96 ERA. Conroy appeared in two games for the Shorebirds going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

Arms from the 2019 Aberdeen staff that are migrating to Delmarva include: Jake Lyons (2.87 ERA, 37.2 IP), Kyle Martin (4.12 ERA, 19.2 IP), Griffin McLarty (2.78 ERA, 22.2 IP), Shelton Perkins (2.04 ERA, 17.2 IP), Leonardo Rodriguez (2.65, 71.1 IP), and Houston Roth (1.42 ERA, 31.2 IP).

In addition to arms from Aberdeen, a collection of pitchers are moving up to Delmarva from the 2019 GCL Orioles who combined with the Ironbirds to post a collective 1.85 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. These arms include: Noah Denoyer (4.50 ERA, 4 IP), Jensen Elliott (1.40 ERA, 25.2 IP), Xavier Moore (5.59 ERA, 19.1 IP), and Jake Prizina (1.15 ERA, 39.0 IP).

Rounding out the pitching staff are several arms who will be making their debuts in the Orioles organization: Shane Davis (2020 UDFA out of North Carolina Central University), Ignacio Feliz (claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres), Thomas Girard (2020 UDFA out of Duke University), Zachary Peek (acquired in December 2019 for Dylan Bundy), Ryan Watson (2020 UDFA out of Auburn University), and Brandon Young (2020 UDFA out of University of Louisiana-Lafayette).

Here is a complete roster breakdown, sorted alphabetically by position:

Pitchers: Ryan Conroy, Shane Davis, Noah Denoyer, Jensen Elliott, Ignacio Feliz, Thomas Girard, Jake Lyons, Kyle Martin, Griffin McLarty, Xavier Moore, Zach Peek, Shelton Perkins, Jake Prizina, Leonardo Rodriguez, Houston Roth, Adam Stauffer, Ryan Watson, Brandon Young

Catchers: Jordan Cannon, Ramon Rodriguez

Infielders: Gunnar Henderson, Darell Hernaiz, JD Mundy, Anthony Servideo, Jordan Westburg

Outfielders: Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Dylan Harris, Hudson Haskin, Trevor Kehe, Doran Turchin

Opening Day for the Shorebirds is Tuesday, May 4 against the Salem Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. To view the Shorebirds schedule, please click here or visit the Shorebirds website at www.theshorebirds.com.

