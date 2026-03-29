Shorebirds and Baysox Tie Sunday's Exhibition Game

Published on March 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds concluded Spring Training with a 9-9 tie Sunday afternoon at Perdue Stadium against the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

Chesapeake took an early lead in the first inning thanks to Ethan Anderson, who drove in Aron Estrada and Thomas Sosa with a two-run double to make it 2-0 Baysox.

In the third, Anderson delivered again, this time with a solo home run to up the lead to 3-0 for Chesapeake.

Delmarva counterpunched in a big way in the bottom of the third, starting with an RBI groundout by Luis Almeyda to make it 3-1. DJ Layton then singled to add another run, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Andrés Nolaya finished the inning with a no-doubt, three-run home run to put the Shorebirds ahead 5-3.

The Baysox got one of those runs back on an RBI groundout by Doug Hodo, making it a 5-4 game.

Joshua Liranzo provided the answer for Delmarva in the bottom of the fourth, driving in two runs with his third hit of the game and putting the Shorebirds ahead 7-4.

In the sixth, Luis Almeyda extended Delmarva's lead to four with an RBI single, making it 8-4.

Chesapeake fought back in the seventh by scoring two runs on a solo homer from Adam Retzbach and a run-scoring single by Aron Estrada, cutting Delmarva's lead to 8-6. It was Estrada's third hit of the day.

An inning later, the Baysox took the lead with a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Doug Hodo to go up 9-8.

The lead was short-lived for Chesapeake as Joshua Liranzo continued his big day with a home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at nine, his fourth hit and third RBI of the afternoon.

Neither team scored in the ninth inning, and the game finished in a 9-9 tie.

The Shorebirds will officially start the regular season on Thursday, April 2, on the road against the Salem Ridgeyaks at 6:35. Delmarva returns for the home opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the August GreenJackets at 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from March 29, 2026

Shorebirds and Baysox Tie Sunday's Exhibition Game - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.