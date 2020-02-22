Shorebirds 4th of July Tickets Are Now on Sale

Make your plans for the 4th of July now by purchasing tickets to join the Shorebirds for the Shorebirds 4th of July game. The night is capped off by an amazing Q105 Fireworks display that features the largest 4th of July Fireworks show on Delmarva. Additionally, the Shorebirds will be wearing their special patriotic jerseys adding to all the fun festivities centered around the ballpark that night.

However, that's not all featured in this 4-game homestand. Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds eighth homestand:

July 4, 2020 - It's the 4th of July with Q105 Fireworks! Spend your holiday at the Shorebirds game with the night concluded by the largest 4th of July fireworks show on Delmarva. In addition to all the other fun festivities centered around the evening, the Shorebirds will be wearing special patriotic jerseys just for that game.

July 5, 2020 - It's a Sunday Funday featuring another Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

July 6, 2020 - Start the week off right with a 47 ABC $3 Buck Monday presented by Wicomico Heating and Air Conditioning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Fans can buy $3 upper reserved tickets, $3 hot dogs, and $3 Pepsi products.

July 7, 2020 - It's a Silver Slugger Game presented by Peninsula Home Care and it's another "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game!

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds eighth homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

We hope you are as excited for the 2020 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to have you at Arthur W. Perdue stadium this season for another amazing year.

