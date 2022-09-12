Shawn Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
September 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Shawn Dubin on Monday was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball (MiLB).
Dubin made two starts during the Space Cowboys' road trip in Round Rock last week. He tossed eight scoreless innings across his two starts, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one walk and three hits.
Three Space Cowboys have now earned PCL Pitcher of the Week honors this season, with Brett Conine and Hunter Brown also being awarded.
Dubin has gone 1-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 games (12 GS) with the Space Cowboys this season. He has averaged 12.46 strikeouts-per-nine-innings this season, which ranks first amongst PCL pitchers with at least 50 innings.
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a 12-game homestand, including two six-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Salt Lak Bees.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2022
- Shawn Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces to Open Final 6-Game Homestand Tomorrow Night, Closing in on Division Championship vs. Sacramento River Cats - Reno Aces
- Michael Stefanic Takes Home PCL Player of the Week - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Shawn Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
- Space Cowboys Split Series with Win in Finale at Round Rock
- Korey Lee Homers in Space Cowboys' Extra-Inning Win
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock
- Aledmys Díaz Begins Rehab Assignment with Space Cowboys in Round Rock