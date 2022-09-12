Shawn Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Shawn Dubin on Monday was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

Dubin made two starts during the Space Cowboys' road trip in Round Rock last week. He tossed eight scoreless innings across his two starts, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one walk and three hits.

Three Space Cowboys have now earned PCL Pitcher of the Week honors this season, with Brett Conine and Hunter Brown also being awarded.

Dubin has gone 1-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 games (12 GS) with the Space Cowboys this season. He has averaged 12.46 strikeouts-per-nine-innings this season, which ranks first amongst PCL pitchers with at least 50 innings.

The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a 12-game homestand, including two six-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Salt Lak Bees.

