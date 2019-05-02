Sharks Welcome Three Players from Winthrop

The Wilmington Sharks are excited to welcome CJ Conrad, Braxton Foley, and Jaret Montenery from Winthrop University to the 2019 team. All three players are currently playing their freshman year with the Eagles.

"The Sharks have a great history of developing players along with a great fan base," said Montenery on the opportunity to come to Wilmington. "Also, being close to home and on the beach is a plus."

Montenery is originally from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where he attended Waccamaw High School. He hit .417 his senior year, and was named Class AAA Player of the Year in South Carolina. Of the 35 hits he recorded, fifteen resulted in extra bases. He also recorded 33 RBIs, scored 29 of them, drew 20 walks, and stole 17 bases. He ended up joining the Eagles as a pitcher and is 1-0 so far in 2019.

Foley attended Walton-Verona High School in Walton, Kentucky where he was a Second Team All- State player as a pitcher. He is currently on a streak of having recorded multiple strikeouts in seven consecutive appearances on the mound for the Eagles. In his last appearance on April 23rd against Clemson, he recorded a career high five strikeouts.

Conrad attended Apex High School in Apex, North Carolina where he hit .414 as a senior and was ranked the eleventh best player in the state by Perfect Game. In his very first game with the Eagles, he hit an RBI base hit, stole a base, and scored a run.

All three players have become best friends on their first season with the Eagles and are excited to remain teammates during the summer.

"Having the opportunity to play with Braxton and Jaret is special," said Conrad. "I think it will be good for all of us to be there for each other throughout another season because your teammates and best friends always have your back."

