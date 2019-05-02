Gamecock Josiah Sightler Signs with the Blowfish

The Blowfish are excited to announce the signing of South Carolina Gamecock Josiah Sightler.

Sightler is from Swansea, South Carolina and is in his freshman year at USC.

Sightler joins Gamecock teammates Jordan Holladay and Julian Bosnic on the 2019 roster, extending the long tradition between the South Carolina baseball team and the Blowfish. "The University of South Carolina baseball program and the Blowfish continue to share in the baseball lineage of the Midlands," Bacot stated. "Throughout the Blowfish's history, we've seen numerous Gamecock players become fan-favorites in a Blowfish uniform. And we believe these three players will become fan favorites and important to our on-field success."

Sightler was a star at Swansea High School, ranked as the number one prospect in South Carolina by Diamond Prospects in 2018. He was a Rawlings Perfect Game All-America Honorable mention and Perfect Game All Atlantic Region first team in 2018.

"The Blowfish are excited to add Josiah to our team in 2019," general manager Theo Bacot said. "He's a Lexington County native, a Gamecock, and a highly touted baseball player. We're very excited to see him at The Lex this summer in a Blowfish uniform."

