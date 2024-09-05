Sharks Add Three Defensive Backs

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed three defensive backs for the 2025 Season: Korey Kelley (5'10,195 lbs), Jordan Whitley (6'3, 190 lbs), and John Huggins (6'2, 210 lbs).

Kelley, who transferred from East Texas Baptist University to Howard Payne University in 2023, is expected to play a crucial role in the Sharks' defense this year. During his time at East Texas Baptist, Kelley earned numerous accolades, including All-ASC First Team (Spring 2021), All-ASC Second Team (2019), All-American (Spring 2021), and All-ASC Second Team (2022). At Howard Payne, he recorded 93 total tackles, and 14 interceptions, and earned First-Team All-American honors.

Whitley, who played one year at Virginia-Wise in 2023, made a solid impact with 26 total tackles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections, including a 40-yard pick-six. He is expected to battle for a spot on the d e fense throughout the season.

Huggins, known for his run support and physicality, is one of the more feared players on the Sharks' defense. While at Jackson State University, he was a dominant force, recording three interceptions, 109 total tackles, and 11.5 tackles for loss. Huggins was a standout performer in 2023 and is expected to play a significant role in the Sharks' defense.

