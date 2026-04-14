Shannon Harris: One-On-One with the DC Defenders Head Coach
Published on April 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
Jeannine Edwards sits down with DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL
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