Shannon Harris: One-On-One with the DC Defenders Head Coach

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







Jeannine Edwards sits down with DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 13, 2026

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