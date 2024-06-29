Shadflies Show Resilience in Inaugural Game, Come Up Short in Late Innings

June 29, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release









Clinton LumberKings on game night

() Clinton LumberKings on game night()

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Shadflies (14-11) lost 9-8 to the O'Fallon Hoots (17-10) on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field.

Trailing 9-0 into the eighth inning, the Shadflies brought eight runs across in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, the Shadflies couldn't overcome the Hoots' early lead.

The Hoots took an early advantage, with Maury Weaver driving in Kade Wood in the second inning. This set the tone for a series of well-executed plays, including a double play that allowed Baden Hackworth to score and a single from Wood that brought Bryson Lofton home, establishing a solid 3-0 lead by the third inning. Ryan Stevens, Henry Zenor, and Will Briggs contributed key hits and RBIs, pushing the score to 7-0 by the fifth inning.

By the end of the fifth inning, the Hoots had amassed an 8-0 lead, with standout performances from Will Briggs, who drove in two runs with a double, and Kade Wood, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Another run in the eighth secured their lead at 9-0.

The Shadflies, however, refused to go down without a fight. The eighth inning saw a burst of energy as they capitalized on the Hoots' mistakes. Ian Dittmer was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, allowing Karson Grout to score the Shadflies' first run. Blake Timmons then reached base on an error, driving in two unearned runs.

A wild pitch allowed Dittmer to score, and a sacrifice fly by Rayth Petersen brought Timmons home. Karson Grout and Bryan Belo kept the momentum going with crucial hits, closing the gap to 9-8. Despite the late-game surge, the Shadflies fell just short.

On the mound, the Hoots' pitching staff was anchored by a stellar performance from starter Barrett Lohman, who struck out 12 Shadflies over seven innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. Will Moore faced a rough patch in the eighth, walking two and hitting two batters, but Dixon came in to secure the save despite allowing three hits and two earned runs.

On the mound, the Shadflies' pitching staff faced challenges early on. Brenden Martin allowed a run in the second inning, and Kieran Bailey and Jake Weissenberger struggled to contain the Hoots' batters. Owen Brauch and Sam Lavin provided solid relief performances, holding the Hoots scoreless over the final three innings.

The Clinton Elotes will play on Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 at NelsonCorp Field. Fans can purchase tickets on lumberkings.com, listen to the game on WCCI-FM 100.3, or stream games live on PLTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 29, 2024

Shadflies Show Resilience in Inaugural Game, Come Up Short in Late Innings - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.