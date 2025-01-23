SF Giants, River Cats Exhibition Game Tickets on Sale

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The fourth battle between the Sacramento River Cats and their parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants, is set to get the River Cats baseball season underway on Sunday, March 23 at 5:07 p.m. Fans can now secure their seats to the 2025 Exhibition Game presented by Sky River Casino as single-game tickets are now on sale.

Following the sold-out 2024 contest, the Giants will return to Sutter Health Park, giving fans in the Sacramento region the chance to see both their favorite Giants and River Cats. Among those include former River Cats such as 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Heliot Ramos and 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove recipient Patrick Bailey, along with fan-favorite Giants Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, and Rocklin, Calif. native Logan Webb.

In the last year's clash between the two clubs, the River Cats took an early lead in the top of the first inning and never relented. It was not until the Sacramento advantage reached 5-0 in the fifth when the Giants put their first and only run on the board, coming from a Tyler Fitzgerald RBI single, but a two-RBI double from David Villar in the ninth helped push the final score to an 8-1 Sacramento victory.

Tickets for this matchup are available online only outside of a limited on-site opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 1 during the Giants & KNBR FanFest hosted by Sutter Health Park. The Sutter Health Park box office will open from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. during this event. Ticketing questions can be directed to the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or by emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

