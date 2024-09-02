Seven Hits Not Enough in 7-2 Loss on Monday

September 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - In their first meeting since April 21, the Bradenton Marauders dropped their series opener 7-2 to the Daytona Tortugas on Monday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Tortugas struck first beginning in the second inning against Zander Mueth (1-3). The right-hander hit a batter and walked two to load the bases with two outs. Yerlin Confidan then singled back up the middle to score two runs and push Daytona ahead 2-0.

Daytona added another in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ariel Almonte before Bradenton plated a run in the fourth against Kenya Higgins (1-0). Will Taylor led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on an Esmerlyn Vadlez sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the fifth, Josh Hartle made his pro debut and retired the first batter before the next four reached. Peyton Stovall doubled, Sammy Stafura singled, and Ariel Almonte walked to load the bases for Esmith Pineda who singled in a pair of runs to extend the lead for Daytona to 5-1. Later in the frame, Jack Moss singled in another run to make it 6-1 Tortugas.

After a run in the sixth from a Stovall single, the Marauders scored the game's last run in the seventh. Shalin Polanco singled and Axiel Plaz doubled to start the frame. With runners at second and third, Yordany De Los Santos scored Polanco on a groundout to close out the game's scoring.

In his sixth start with Bradenton, Mueth allowed three runs on just one hit in four innings while Hartle in his debut gave up three earned runs in 1.2 innings and punching out two. Hunter Furtado and Danny Carrion each logged scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Marauders and Tortugas continue their series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

