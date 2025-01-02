Series Preview: 2025 Begins with Binghamton

January 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers open 2025 hosting the Binghamton Black Bears. These will be the only games at McMorran Place between the teams and their final two meetings of the regular season.

The Prowlers ended 2024 with a bang, putting up a season-high seven goals on the road against the Motor City Rockers. They scored multiple times in each period and got a pair of tallies from Joel Frazee and Tucker Scantlebury. Valtteri Nousiainen made 30 saves to get the win in net. Port Huron jumped up to third in the Empire Division at 11-11-3 with 32 points.

The Black Bears also potted seven goals on New Year's Eve, although that's not a season high for them. Binghamton hosted HC Venom and scored the first five goals of the game to coast to a 7-2 victory. Dakota Bohn and Tyson Kirkby ran the offense with two goals and two assists apiece. The Black Bears are the only team in the FPHL with at least 50 points, they have 57, with a record of 20-3-1.

SEASON SERIES (BLACK BEARS LEAD 3-1)

Oct. 26 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 4 (OT)

Nov. 9 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 2, Prowlers 0

Dec. 6 @ Binghamton: Prowlers 5, Black Bears 3

Dec. 7 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 2

LAST MEETING

Cam Clark scored a hat trick and Tyson Kirkby dished out a pair of assists to help the Black Bears salvage a split at home. Nolan Egbert bounced back from a loss the night before to make 27 saves and get the win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Jamie Bucell (F) - Bucell has scored in back-to-back games and is beginning to heat up offensively. He'll face his former team for the second time after playing in Binghamton the day he signed with Port Huron.

Black Bears - Dakota Bohn (D) - The 2023-24 FPHL Defenseman of the Year got his first goals of this season on Tuesday and he's posted three multi-point efforts in his last four games. Bohn leads FPHL defensemen with 22 assists.

STAT CENTRAL

Reggie Millette (PHP) is on a six-game point streak, tied for the longest by a Prowler this season...Tyson Kirkby (BIN) leads the FPHL in goals, assists and points...Tucker Scantlebury (PHP) has five goals in his last five games...The Black Bears have won 10 of their last 11 games. The only loss in that time came to Port Huron

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 3, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 4, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

