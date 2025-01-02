Zydeco Face Tough Home Finale as Moccasins Dominate in New Year's Eve Showdown

January 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Zydeco came into this New Years Eve matchup hoping for a statement win and a huge 3 points, but the Moccasins had other plans in their home finale of 2024.

The first period is where Monroe set the tone fast as just over 5 minutes into the game Declan Conway netted the game's first goal. Two minutes after Christ Corgan got in on the action making it 2-0 Moccasins early. At 15 minutes in the first Kyle Heitzner made it a 3-0 game and just a minute later the Power Play the Moccasins would make it 4-0 off the stick of Scott Coasch.

In the second Blake Anderson would make it 5-0 just 3 minutes into the middle frame after a Zydeco turnover. And Declan Conway with his second goal of the game would put the dagger in as Sean Kuhn saving 27 straight would earn his third shutout of the year, stone walling the Zydeco. On the other side Breandan Colgan with 6 goals against still earned a .864s% for just his 5th loss of the season for a season record of 12-5-0-1

Turning the calendar, the Zydeco may have left 2024 on a sour note, but it's a year of vast improvement for the team. Tying their 2023-24 season win total at 16. Next year, with the top two seed in the division, the Zydeco have sights on bigger goals. That starts with the Blue Ridge Bobcats back at home on Friday and Saturday as the Zydeco kicks off 2025.

