Series Finale Opposite Idaho Falls Called off Due to Rain

September 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads were scheduled to square off with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a 3 game set. Those plans would not go as planned however as weather would move into the Idaho Falls area on Sunday afternoon. After an initial delay, action would ultimately be canceled Sunday. No information is currently available as to when this ballgame will be made up.

The PaddleHeads (61-25) will continue their Idaho road swing on Labor Day opening a 3-game set opposite the Boise Hawks (43-43). Action from Memorial Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

