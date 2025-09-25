September 24, 2025
Published on September 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video
Check out the Fargo Force Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2025
- Opening Night with Magnet Schedule Giveaway and Post-Game Skate with the Steel this Saturday - Chicago Steel
- Weekend Preview: Sep. 26-27, 2025 - Omaha Lancers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.