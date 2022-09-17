September 17, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

STREAK SNAPPED - The Sea Dogs had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Somerset Patriots in a 2-1 loss on Friday. After three scoreless innings to start the game, Somerset scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Jeisson Rosario hit a line drive homer to right, boosting the Patriots to a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the sixth against major league rehabber Miguel Castro. David Hamilton Reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a walk from Stephen Scott. One out later, Izzy Wilson drove in hamilton with a double to right, tying the game 1-1. The Patriots regained the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jasson Dominguez recorded his first Double-A hit, tripling to right. Austin Wells knocked him in with a groundball single to right, giving Somerset the 2-1 lead. The Sea Dogs went scoreless in the top of the ninth, falling 2-1.

HAMILTON'S HOT STREAK - David Hamilton has had a tremendous year but is trying to put away the regular season during one of his hottest stretches. He has now reached base in 14 consecutive games, hitting .396 (21-for-53) while getting tallying an OBP of .515. This streak has also seen his batting average rise from .225 on August 30 to .244 coming into Saturday's game. This goes without mentioning him breaking the franchise record for career and single-season steals for Portland, stealing 11 of his 69 steals during this span.

WHAT ABOUT ABREU? - While David Hamilton has put together his on-base streak, Wilyer Abreu has been quietly productive at the top of the lineup. During the month of September, Abreu is hitting .302 (13-for-43), with two doubles, three homers, and 11 RBI. Most impressively, Abreu has amassed a .492 OBP during the month, helping himself out with 18 walks compared to just 13 strikeouts over the last 14 games. The OBP from September is actually exactly the same as it is for his Double-A season total, with both sitting at .492.

ANOTHER SHARP START - In a 2-1 pitcher's duel loss on Friday, Sterling Sharp recorded another solid start for the Sea Dogs. He went 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits while walking one and striking out four. The start marks the fifth time that Sharp has gone 5.0 innings or longer, falling short of the fifth inning just twice since Joining Portland on August 13. During his seven games with Portland, he has received the no-decision five times, with four of those instances being games where he pitched 5.0 innings or more.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 17, 2006 - The Sea Dogs win their first ever Eastern League Championship with an 8-5 win over the visiting Akron Aeros. The Sea Dogs scored four runs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings, which provided Portland's starting pitcher Devern Hansack with plenty of offense. Hansack pitched eight innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight, to earn the win. Following the game, Hansack was called up to the Red Sox.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Wyatt Olds was added to the roster on Friday and will make his first Double-A start in Somerset tonight. He started 25 games, pitching in 26 overall, with the High-A Greenville Drive to start the season. During his time at Fluor Field, he tossed 106.1 innings while striking out 130. During that span, he held his walks down to just 59. He finished with a 4-9 record and a 6.01 ERA at High-A this season, allowing 71 earned runs off of 106 hits.

