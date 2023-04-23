Semifinals Deciding Game 3 Tonight in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala - The SPHL Presidents Cup Semifinals series between Birmingham Bulls and the Huntsville Havoc has been nothing short of nailed biting, intense hockey.

The best of three series is tied 1-1. Each team has a win that came in an overtime period on their home ice.

The last and deciding game of the series will played tonight (April 23) at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Game time is set for 6:00pm

The winner will advance to the SPHL President's Cup Finals to take on the Peoria Rivermen or the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. A series that will also be decided this evening in Peoria, IL.

Tickets for Game 3 start at $15 are on now sale at Ticketmaster.

