Semi-Final Playoff Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC - November 2nd

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has punched their ticket to the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Semi-Final to face Forge FC. Atleti will hit the road to play in this massive playoff match this Saturday at 4 PM at Tim Hortons Field. The winner of this match will head to Calgary for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final.

Last week, Atlético Ottawa played an exciting 2(5)-2(4) extra-time draw against York United FC, winning in a penalty shoot-out battle. Now, they turn their focus to the next playoff game, the Semi-Finals in Hamilton this Saturday. The excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling match at Tim Hortons Field as Ottawa aims to make a deep playoff run. Exclusively for our Season Seat Members, we proudly offer the Atleti Big Bus to the Semi-Finals! The only way to get on the bus is to be a Season Seat Member first. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's Playoff Match in Hamilton:

Atlético Ottawa finished in third place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after completion of the 2024 regular season (11-11-6), trailing Cavalry FC in second place by four points.

Last match in CPL saw Atlético Ottawa win at home in a dramatic penalty kick shoot out, in front of 4,600 fans.

This will be the 5th time in the CPL season we face Forge FC. Our head to head regular season record is 3W-0D-1L

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-3D-12L; 18 goals scored, 36 goals conceded.

Away to Hamilton in August, Forge FC won 3-0, however, on October 12th, Atlético Ottawa went back to Tim Hortons Field and came home with 3 points. A 2-0 win.

Atlético emerged victorious twice at home against Hamilton, scoring a total of 7 goals. (3-0 and 4-3).

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

The CPL Final will take place on November 9 at 3pm EST in Calgary.

Cavalry FC have punched their ticket to the CPL Final winning 1-0 (goal scored by Tobias Warschewski 27') over Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday October 27th.

Cavalry FC will host the winner of the Atlético Ottawa vs Forge FC Semi-Final

