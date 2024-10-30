Daan Klomp Nominated for 2024 Canadian Premier League Defender of the Year Award

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC defender Daan Klomp has been nominated for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Defender of the Year award.

Klomp has earned back-to-back nominations for the category, after he emerged as the top defender and received the award in 2023. He continued to lead the backline throughout the 2024 season, helping guide the club to a league-best defensive record for a second season running. Klomp led the league in blocks (23), ranked second among his peers in aerial duels won (88) and finished third in the league in successful passes (1,412). Klomp also contributed offensively after scoring six goals this season, marking the most goals he has contributed to a regular season campaign for Cavalry since joining the club in 2021.

Voting for the CPL's Defender of the Year award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Defender of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Walrus statue was chosen to honour the CPL's best defender because the animal is one of the ocean's toughest creatures, feared even by polar bears and killer whales, like a tenacious defender who is a true guardian of the gates for his squad.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will take place in Calgary, Alta. on Nov. 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities. The ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.