"SEIZED BY BLAKE BOWEN!!!"
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Blake Bowen's stunning strike in the 7th minute proved to be the winner as first-year expansion side Corpus Christi FC earned a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium in Group 3 play of the opening round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 29, 2026
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