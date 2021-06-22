Second Annual Hat Tricks Classic to be Held in July

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks are excited to announce that registration is open for the second annual Hat Tricks Classic.

The Hat Tricks classic is an adult hockey tournament held in Danbury Ice Arena.

The tournament will run from July 24th to July 25th. The entry fee per team is $850.

Each team to enter will be guaranteed three games and every team makes the playoffs. All games will be played in three periods of 15 minutes with a running clock.

If needed, lodging accommodations can be booked at LaQuinta Inn of Danbury or any of the other numerous hotels nearby.

All skill levels are welcome for the full ice five-on-five tournament. Rosters will be limited to a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 20.

Registration for the Hat Tricks Classic ends on July 17.

For more information or to register a team, contact Jordan Edelstein at jedelstein@danburyice.com.

