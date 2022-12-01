Second Annual Christmas in the Sky Event Planned for December 16

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to once again host Christmas In The Sky. Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company have invited all Amarilloans to join them for the largest Christmas celebration in the panhandle. The holiday fireworks show is set to take place on Friday, December 16 with gates opening at 5.45 p.m. and the fireworks beginning at 7 p.m. This general admission event is completely free to the public.

Last year more than 7,000 people enjoyed the complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies while watching the largest fireworks show in HODGETOWN history. This year's event will provide the same holiday-themed treats with the addition of a live jazz Christmas group performing on the field while everyone gets their treats and takes their seats for another fantastic fireworks show.

"We were blown away when so many Amarilloans joined us to kick off the Christmas season last year," said Fairly Group CEO and The OccuNet Company Founder, Alex Fairly. "We had no idea it would be so much fun, and we are excited to do it again. Thanks to the Sod Poodles and the HODGETOWN staff for hosting this event with us. We have added a fun addition with a live Christmas jazz performance, and we can't wait to see everyone there."

"Christmas is the best time of the year for many of us to celebrate the joy of the season with family and friends," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "There is no better place to kick off the Christmas season than at Amarillo's gathering place, HODGETOWN. We are thrilled to partner with Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company who have entrusted us to host this amazing Christmas event for the entire community. It'll be the biggest fireworks show seen in Amarillo this year."

There will be no reserved seating in the HODGETOWN seating bowl in advance of the event. Guests in attendance will be subject to all stadium policies including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted inside HODGETOWN. For questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806)-803-7762.

