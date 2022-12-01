ONEOK Field to Host USA Watch Party on Saturday, December 3

TULSA - An event as significant as the United States' knockout round contest in soccer's World Cup on Saturday morning against the Netherlands deserves a watch party of equal stature, so FC Tulsa is inviting all of Tulsa out to ONEOK Field to watch the match on the big screen free of charge.

The ONEOK gates will open at 8:30 a.m. CT before the USMNT's clash with Oranje kicks off at 9 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase $3 hot dogs and popcorn from the concession stands and can take advantage of specially priced $3 domestic beers and $5 crafts, including the 918 Cerveza.

Heaters will be out along the concourse and hot chocolate will be available for fans to escape any potential frigid temperatures Saturday morning may offer. FC Tulsa merchandise will be available for purchase at the watch party and FC Tulsa ticket representatives will be on-site to answer any ticketing questions or to purchase/renew 2023 season tickets.

No RSVP is required, and street parking is always free on the weekends in downtown Tulsa. Fans can also park for free at the OSU lot right down N. Elgin Ave. from the stadium.

