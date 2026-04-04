Sebastián Guenzatti Back on the Scoresheet!

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Sebastián Guenzatti and Davide Galazzini scored in each half to deliver the New York Cosmos their first win in the club's USL League One history as Derrek Chan made four saves to secure a 2-0 victory for the hosts over Fort Wayne FC at Hinchliffe Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2026

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