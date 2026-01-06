Seawolves Re-Sign Rhyno Herbst for a Sixth Season in Seattle

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're pleased to confirm that Rhyno Herbst has re-signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, marking his sixth year with the club after first joining ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Since arriving in Seattle, Rhyno has been a constant presence in our forward pack. Across five seasons, he has delivered consistency, durability, and a clear understanding of what this league demands week after week. His commitment to the club and his role has made him a trusted figure within our environment.

Rhyno has been part of multiple Seawolves playoff runs and has featured in two MLR Championship Finals with the club. Those experiences matter. They shape preparation, sharpen standards, and help set the tone when pressure builds late in the season.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke to Rhyno's value and longevity with the group.

"We're delighted to have Rhyno back with the Seawolves for 2026. He's passionate about the club and has been an important member of our forward unit for a number of seasons. Having him re-commit to the club with his wife Bodin, and daughter Aurora is a big positive for us as we build toward the new season."

Before coming to Seattle, Rhyno developed through the Golden Lions system in South Africa and gained experience at both Currie Cup and Super Rugby level. That background has carried through into his time in Major League Rugby, where he has built a reputation as a reliable, hard-working lock.

Over his five seasons with the Seawolves, Rhyno has made more than 70 MLR appearances, starting nearly all of them. His contribution has been steady rather than flashy, physical work in tight spaces, repeated defensive efforts, and a willingness to do what the team needs.

The 2024 season marked a personal high point, with Rhyno earning All-MLR First XV honors. That recognition reflected a season built on effort, discipline, and consistency.

For Rhyno, committing to a sixth year in Seattle reflects the connection he has built with the club.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be part of the Seawolves organisation for my 6th year! Looking forward to going on another hunt for the Shield and playing in front of the best fans in the league."

Re-signing Rhyno Herbst for 2026 ensures continuity and experience within our forward pack. His familiarity with our standards, his reliability on the field, and his long-term commitment to the club remain valuable assets as we prepare for the season ahead.

Together We Hunt.







Major League Rugby Stories from January 6, 2026

Seawolves Re-Sign Rhyno Herbst for a Sixth Season in Seattle - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.