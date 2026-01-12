Seawolves Lock in Front-Row Depth as Dewald Donald Returns for Year Five

The Seattle Seawolves have re-signed prop Dewald Donald ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, marking his fifth year with the club.

Originally from Pretoria, South Africa, Dewald has been part of the Seawolves environment since joining ahead of the 2022 campaign. Across four seasons, he has provided depth, physicality, and reliability in the front row, continuing to grow within a competitive forward pack.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke to Dewald's value within the group and the importance of continuity up front.

"We're excited to see Dewald take his game to the next level with the Seawolves, and we're committed to supporting his growth and development as a player. We first brought him on board in 2022, recognizing his potential to become a USA Eagle. We look forward to seeing him flourish in 2026, and turning his potential into consistent high quality performances."

Before arriving in Seattle, Dewald progressed through the Blue Bulls system in South Africa. He was part of championship-winning squads at U19 and U21 level before making his senior Currie Cup debut for the Blue Bulls in 2021. That background helped shape a game built on set-piece fundamentals, work rate, and physical consistency.

Since joining Major League Rugby, Dewald has made more than 20 appearances for the Seawolves. His contributions often come in demanding areas of the game, scrummaging under pressure, repeated defensive efforts, and physical work in tight exchanges. The 2024 season marked a strong personal campaign, as he recorded a career-high tackle total during Seattle's run to the MLR Championship Final.

At 6'1" and over 270 pounds, Dewald offers versatility across the front row and a clear understanding of what the league requires week after week. His familiarity with the club's standards and environment adds important continuity as preparations begin for the new season.

For Dewald, returning for a fifth season reflects his connection to the club and the city.

"This place feels like home. Excited to keep building with this group. Grateful for the opportunity. Hungry for more. Another year, same mission. Proud to represent this club. Year 5-let's go."

Re-signing Dewald Donald for 2026 secures experienced depth in the front row and keeps a committed, hard-working forward within the group as we build toward the season ahead.







