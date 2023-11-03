SeaWolves Now Accepting Holiday Bookings in the UPMC Park Stadium Club

(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are now accepting event bookings for the holiday season in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

The UPMC Park Stadium Club features a full-service bar, five large-screen televisions, dedicated restrooms and a full commercial kitchen. The fourth-floor Stadium Club overlooks the playing field to give event guests a Major League feel.

The Stadium Club can host parties for 25 to 200 guests. The base rental fee for the space is $500 for up to three hours of event time plus up to one hour for pre-event set-up. Stadium Club catering and alcohol/beverage service is sold and managed by SeaWolves Concessions. Menu options range from light appetizers and snacks up to a full-service buffet. Menus are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner events. The full-service bar features Pepsi soft drinks, draft and bottled beers, and wine and spirit brands including Arundel Cellars, Mishka Premium Vodka and Altered State Distillery. Ping pong, cornhole and foosball tables are available upon request.

"The Stadium Club offers a unique setting for Erie companies and groups to host holiday parties and other events in a first-class space," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "The Stadium Club is a versatile setting that can host company mixers, anniversary and graduation parties, rehearsal dinners, and more."

Dates for holiday parties are now available starting December 1 through December 22. For more information about the UPMC Park Stadium Club, go to: https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/stadiumclub. To book the UPMC Park Stadium Club, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

