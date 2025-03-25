SeaWolves Legends: SeaWolves Owner Julie Prentice Leads the Pack

March 25, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Welcome to Seawolves Legends, a series dedicated to honoring the individuals who have left an indelible mark on the Seattle Seawolves. From standout players to behind-the-scenes heroes, these stories highlight the passion, dedication, and heart that make the Seawolves family extraordinary.

In a sport known best for its fierce physical competition, Julie Prentice has become one of American rugby's most influential forces without ever stepping onto the pitch herself. As owner of the Seattle Seawolves Rugby, she has transformed the rugby landscape in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Without Julie's vision, the Seattle Seawolves might never have existed - not the team, nor the inclusive, thriving rugby community that surrounds it. Today we honor Julie as an iconic Seawolves legend, one of the driving forces behind our beloved team. Let's take a look at her story, as told by the woman herself.

From the Sidelines to the Frontlines

Growing up, Julie was actually the only member of her family who didn't play rugby. Her strongest connection to the game instead came when she started a family of her own. Julie's husband played in high school, and their sons later followed suit. However, it was their daughter's experience that truly changed Julie's perspective. A high school swimmer facing a difficult time, she was encouraged by her family to try rugby, and quickly fell in love with the game. Julie in turn became deeply involved as a fan, advocate, organizer, and leader.

As she watched her daughter thrive, Julie became increasingly aware of the disparities in resources between the boys' and girls' sides of the game. Her daughter made it all the way to the 2014 Youth Olympics, and even on that grand stage, boys had structured training and funding, while girls had little to no support.

Seeing this state of affairs, Julie co-founded the Girls High School All-American program alongside Emilie Bydwell, now the head coach of the USA Women's Sevens team. The program established a structured pathway for young women to advance in rugby, providing the development opportunities that had long been missing.

Julie continued this work by helping establish Atavus Rugby. This program introduced rugby to children, while offering a similar developmental pathway for those with high-level aspirations. Atavus hosted camps and clinics that exposed kids to rugby's inclusive nature, reinforcing that rugby is a sport for all body types and skill sets.

Building a Professional Rugby Powerhouse in Seattle

When Major League Rugby (MLR) launched in 2018, it marked a long-overdue step toward making professional rugby sustainable in the U.S. Julie and her husband immediately saw an opportunity. Seattle's deep rugby history made it the perfect place to build something special: a team that could not only compete at the highest level but also serve as a flagship for the league's success.

Julie and her family had already witnessed multiple attempts to professionalize rugby in the U.S., from Super League to Old Puget Sound Beach. But they understood that for the sport to thrive, it needed both grassroots participation and a professional structure. However, challenges remain, including gaps in infrastructure and competition with well-established American sports.

One of Julie's biggest priorities with the Seawolves has been making sure that youth feel welcomed into the rugby community. Through the Run With the Pack initiative and partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs, the Seawolves have introduced countless kids to rugby, giving them the chance to meet players, learn the basics, and experience the sport's excitement firsthand.

For Julie, one of the most rewarding parts of Seawolves matchdays is seeing young fans lined up after games, eagerly waiting to meet their heroes, jerseys and rugby balls in hand.

"They now have their own legends and heroes that they look up to," she said. "That's how you grow the game, by making those connections."

Strengthening the Seawolves' Place in the City

The Seawolves quickly became one of Major League Rugby's premier franchises, winning back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 and solidifying their place as a dominant force in the league.

Julie has worked hard to increase the Seawolves' visibility in Seattle's competitive sports market by partnering with organizations like the Seattle Sports Commission and local nonprofits to grow rugby's reach. The team has also embraced community-driven initiatives, including an annual Pride match and military appreciation nights, ensuring the Seawolves reflect the values of their fanbase.

Seattle is a competitive sports market, and getting more fans engaged means making Seawolves matches an unmissable experience - from the pre-game atmosphere to post-game interactions with players.

Unforgettable Seawolves Moments

For all her work behind the scenes, Julie's favorite rugby moments are the ones that capture the heart of the game.

From last-second, game-winning tries to championship celebrations, she has witnessed plenty of unforgettable highlights. But some of her favorite memories are the personal ones - like the time a player's (Shalom Suniela's) young daughter ran onto the field mid-game, causing both teams to pause play as her dad scooped her up and carried her back to the sideline.

"The crowd loved it," Julie laughed. "Nobody seemed bothered by it. It was just one of those moments that showed how much rugby is about family."

Supporting Athletes Beyond the Game

Beyond growing the game, Julie has been a vocal advocate for mental health support in sports. Her initiatives include funding a project at the University of Washington that gave high school coaches tools to support struggling athletes. She also worked with the Boys & Girls Club to establish a mental health committee, so that both staff and children had access to necessary resources.

At the professional level, Major League Rugby has embraced mental health awareness, and Julie has pushed for continued discussions around the unique challenges athletes face.

"There's a high amount of pressure as a professional athlete," she said. "... we need to be providing outlets where players feel that they're safe, if they need support, to get that support."

Through mindfulness training, stress management resources, and increased openness about holistic health, rugby has taken major strides in ensuring that athletes are supported beyond the field.

What's Next for the Seawolves and U.S. Rugby?

Julie has big ambitions for both the Seawolves and Major League Rugby.

Over the next five to ten years, she envisions the Seawolves winning more MLR titles and playing in a sold-out Memorial Stadium packed with passionate fans. She also hopes to see MLR expand nationwide, strengthening the league's presence and sustainability.

Another key aspiration is the launch of a women's professional rugby league, but only with a carefully structured, long-term plan to ensure its success.

"I would love to be involved in growing the women's game," Julie said. "But we need to do it right, and make sure it's built to last."

Advice for Women in Rugby & Leadership

Unlike other women's sports, rugby has never changed its rules from the men's game. Many female players take pride in competing under the same rules as men, highlighting the sport's emphasis on skill, strategy, and strength, no matter the player.

Julie has spent her career advocating for women in rugby, and her advice to others is simple:

Own your power.

"Step up, be confident, and use your voice," she said. "Build a network of trusted advisors, and don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it."

She also pushes back against the stereotype that women in leadership are always in competition.

"I've been fortunate to have strong mentors and collaborators," she said. "And I think the more we lift each other up, the stronger we all become."

A Rugby Legacy in the Making

Julie Prentice's impact on rugby goes far beyond wins, championships, or business decisions. She has fought to create opportunities where there were none, ensuring that young players - especially girls - have a clear pathway to succeed. She has advocated for mental health support in sports, recognizing that the game is about more than just what happens on the field. And through her leadership with the Seattle Seawolves, she has helped build a team that represents the very best of the sport's values: inclusivity, resilience, and community.

Her work isn't finished. There are still more championships to win, more young athletes to inspire, and more barriers to break. But one thing is certain: thanks to Julie Prentice, rugby in the Pacific Northwest is stronger than ever, and the next generation of rugby players will have even greater opportunities because of her vision.

