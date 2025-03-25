Seattle SeaWolves and City of Tukwila Extend Partnership Through 2027

March 25, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves and the City of Tukwila are proud to announce the continuation of their longstanding partnership for the 2025 and 2026 Major League Rugby (MLR) seasons. This renewal reaffirms a shared commitment to fostering the growth of rugby in the Pacific Northwest while strengthening community engagement in Tukwila.

"The City of Tukwila has been an outstanding partner to the Seawolves, and we are thrilled to extend our collaboration for an additional 2 seasons," said Seawolves COO Drew Dambreville. "Since the inception of Major League Rugby in 2018, Tukwila has been our home, and we remain dedicated to deepening our roots in this vibrant community. With the Rugby World Cup coming to the United States in 2031 (Men's) and 2033 (Women's), now is the perfect time to continue building awareness and enthusiasm for the sport."

Tukwila is home to Starfire Sports, the premier multi-field complex that has served as the Seawolves' training and competition venue, where the team has played in front of passionate sellout crowds. Known for its strong commitment to both professional and amateur sports, the City of Tukwila provides an ideal home for the two-time MLR champions as they continue to inspire and engage fans across the region.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with the Seattle Seawolves for another season," said Tukwila Mayor Thomas McLeod. "Since Starfire Sports opened in 2003, our city has been a hub for soccer, lacrosse, and rugby, and the Seawolves are a key part of that sports culture. Their presence at Starfire not only brings thrilling competition but also enhances family-friendly entertainment in our community. Champions call Tukwila home!"

The Seawolves were awarded the Seattle Times title of Best Sports Team in the PNW, were number one in the league for media mentions in 2024 bringing immense visibility to Seattle and awareness of the sport, and were a finalist for the Best Sports Story of the Year in the Seattle Sports Commission Awards.

As part of the renewed partnership, the Experience Tukwila wordmark will once again be prominently featured on the back of Seawolves jerseys. Mayor McLeod added, "From day one, the Tukwila community has had the Seawolves' back-and now, that sentiment is quite literally on display."

