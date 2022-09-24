SeaWolves Announce Bring Your Own Rally Towel Night

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are asking for the help of the Erie community for tonight's Game One of the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series presented by UPMC and Ariens. Despite our best efforts following the rescheduling of Game One to Saturday, rally towels could not be expedited in time for tonight's game. Thus, we are announcing Bring Your Own Rally Towel Night at UPMC Park.

All fans will be permitted to bring a towel, no larger than 20 inches x 40 inches, to wave during big moments of Game One.

Acceptable towel choices:

SeaWolves Howl Towels from past giveaways

Standard hand towels

Kitchen towels

Wash cloths

Terrible Towels

Rally towels from any sporting event you ever attended

Unacceptable towel choices:

Bath towels

Bath sheets

Towels larger than 20"x40"

Somerset Patriots or New York Yankees towels

Towels with pinstripes

Towels made in New Jersey

Towelie from South Park

Towels should be clean to moderately clean. Towels in team colors, such as red, yellow, gray, and black, are recommended.

Gates open for tonight's game between the SeaWolves and Somerset Patriots at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

