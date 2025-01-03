Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance Opens

January 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm's Center for Basketball Performance sets a new standard for athletic excellence, spanning 50,000 square feet as the team's dedicated practice facility and team headquarters. The Center boasts two indoor professional basketball courts, two outdoor 3x3 courts, and an exclusive suite for the Seattle Storm that includes a locker room, a nutrition center, and a player lounge. Designed with a focus on high performance, the facility features the latest in strength and conditioning equipment, health and wellness suites, and an aquatics center.

Located in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, the facility also houses the Storm's business headquarters on the second floor. The integration of its on-court and off-court teams under one roof fosters new creativity and opportunity for future growth.

"This year is set to be a historic high point for women's professional sports, and the Seattle Storm is at the forefront of this transformative era. Our new Center for Basketball Performance is a physical representation of our commitment to excellence and community."

Lisa Brummel, Seattle Storm co-owner

Beyond serving the needs of professional athletes, the Center for Basketball Performance is also the home to the Storm's comprehensive youth basketball program, Jr. Storm, optimizing the new facility to inspire and nurture the next generation of basketball talent.

"The opening of the Center for Basketball Performance is more than a testament to the Force 10 ownership's commitment to our Storm athletes and our entire staff, it is a commitment to use professional sports as a platform for positive impact. This will be home to 'Jr. Storm,' a comprehensive youth basketball program including our free community camps and clinics made possible through corporate partners."

Alisha Valavanis, Seattle Storm President and CEO

