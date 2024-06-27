Seattle Seawolves vs San Diego Legion: Playoff Showdown at Starfire Stadium

June 27, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are preparing for a thrilling playoff match against the San Diego Legion. This highly anticipated showdown is set to take place on Sunday, July 21st, at 5:30 PM PT at the iconic Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, WA.

A History of Dominance

As we look forward to this electrifying encounter, it's worth remembering our history of success against the San Diego Legion. Our team has consistently triumphed in crucial playoff games, including taking the shield home in 2019 and defeating San Diego in the Western Conference playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. This track record of excellence sets the stage for another intense battle on the field.

Join Us for the Action

"We're excited to bring playoff rugby back to Starfire Stadium," says Tom Barden, President and COO of the Seattle Seawolves. "Our dynamic team has been training hard all season, and we're ready to give our fans a match they won't forget."

We invite all rugby enthusiasts to join us in the fight at Starfire Stadium and cheer on the Seawolves. For those who can't make it in person, you won't miss out on the excitement-the match will be broadcast live on FS2, allowing fans nationwide to experience the drama and skill of playoff rugby.

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets for this pivotal playoff match are available now, click here to secure your spot. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this crucial moment in Seattle Seawolves history!

seawolves.rugby/tickets

Event Details

What: Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion - Playoff Match

When: Sunday, July 21st at 5:30 PM PT

Where: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA

Broadcast: FS2

Pre-Playoff Excitement

Before the playoff showdown, the Seawolves will face the San Diego Legion in the final match of the regular season at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday. Fans can join the excitement at Billy Baroo's watch party starting at 6:30 PM PT or catch the live broadcast on FS2 at 7:00 PM PT.

About the Seattle Seawolves

As a founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves are dedicated to developing, cultivating, and expanding the sport of rugby in the United States. We are committed to fostering family, tradition, respect, and a spirit of inclusion both on and off the pitch. Community outreach is a cornerstone of our philosophy, and we strive to enrich and give back to the greater Seattle and Pacific Northwest areas.

The Seattle Seawolves made history by claiming back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019, defeating the Glendale Raptors and San Diego Legion respectively. We are the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in our league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history.

For the latest Seattle Seawolves news and updates, follow us on social media @Seawolvesrugby.

Join us as we continue to make rugby history and cheer on the Seawolves in this exciting playoff journey!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.