How to Watch: June 28 - 29

June 27, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Utah warriors vs RFCLA | Saturday, june 28 at 9:30 PM ET

US TV: FS2

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

New England Free Jacks vs Anthem RC | SATURDAY, june 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And NBCSB

Old Glory DC vs NOLA Gold | saturday, June 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Monumental Sports and YurView

Chicago hounds vs Miami Sharks | Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Marquee Sports and Bally Sports Florida

Houston Sabercats vs Dallas Jackals | saturday, June 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Fox 13+ and Bally SoCal San Diego Legion vs Houston Sabercats | Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: FS2

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.