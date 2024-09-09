Seattle SeaWolves Sign Malacchi Esdale as New Wing

September 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We are excited to announce the signing of Malacchi Esdale, a dynamic and talented player who will be joining us as a wing! Standing at 6'2 ¬Â³ and weighing 215 pounds, Mal is known for his exceptional speed and agility on the field, making him a formidable addition to our team.

Hailing from Newark, DE, Mal has an impressive rugby background. He has played for the USA Sevens team for four years, honing his skills in the fast-paced, high-intensity format of the game. Mal also spent three seasons with the Houston Sabercats in Major League Rugby, where he showcased his versatility and scoring ability. His experience at the international level is highlighted by his participation in the 2024 USA Olympic Rugby Team in Paris, where he competed against the best in the world.

Mal's dedication to the sport extends beyond just playing. He is committed to mentoring young rugby players and is an advocate for healthy living, being a vegan and actively involved in fitness and wellness. With a degree in environmental engineering, Mal also brings a diverse skill set off the pitch, balancing his athletic career with entrepreneurial ventures alongside his wife.

Malacchi Esdale is eager to join the Seattle Seawolves and contribute to our team's success. His goal for the upcoming season is clear: to help bring another championship to Seattle. We are excited to see Mal's impact as he takes the field as our new wing, bringing both experience and a fresh perspective to our squad.

Here's what Head Coach Allen Clarke had to say about the new signing, "Malacchi is a player I've admired for a few seasons, and I'm delighted he is finally joining the Seawolves. After wonderful years with the USA 7s, I'm looking forward to see him excel in the 15s game. From Clarkie"

Welcome to the Seawolves, Mal! We can't wait to see you in action.

