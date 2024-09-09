Hounds Release 2024 Senior Academy Player Pool

September 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Hounds released their player pool for the 2024 senior academy season, taking place this fall.

"We are very excited to enter into the second year of our Senior Academy program with this exciting group of prospects," said Hounds' Director of Rugby Operations Will Magie.

The group, set to be led by Head Coach Matt Wagner, enjoyed a successful inaugural campaign last fall. The team registered wins over the Houston Sabercats' and Toronto Arrows' academy sides with a narrow loss to the San Diego Legion academy.

The 2024 Academy Schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks, with matches beginning at the conclusion of the fall club rugby season.

The player pool is made up of 47 athletes and represents 15 total teams, including nine men's clubs and six collegiate programs, spread across the midwest.

"This player pool is comprised of coach nominations, collegiate and senior club scouting, players who stood out at our open combine, as well as contracted Hounds MLR players who need more opportunities to develop," continued Magie.

Most notably, the player pool features the Hounds' three 2024 collegiate draft picks in center Peyton Wall, flanker Jake Kinneeveauk, and prop Alex Hernandez.

The group also features six athletes contracted by the Hounds during this previous 2024 Major League Rugby season. Prop Alu Taito, lock Sam Peri, scrumhalf Sidney Shoop, center Cassh Maluia, wing Michael Hand II, and fullback Willis Goodwin will all look to provide senior leadership for this young player pool throughout the fall.

10 athletes included in the player pool made at least one appearance for the senior academy team during the 2023 season: prop Michael Alamo, flankers Zach Marsh and Jake Reed, flyhalves Carmen Consolino and Luca Milne, wing Tom Nevara, and the previously mentioned Peri, Shoop, Maluia, and Goodwin.

Goodwin parlayed an impressive 2023 academy season into a full senior contract with the Hounds. The local star made his MLR debut in the Hounds' week 11 matchup against Old Glory DC.

Further highlighting the commitment to creating a sustainable pathway for young American rugby prospects, this player pool is entirely composed of athletes with domestic qualifying status, with an average age of just 23 years old.

2024 Chicago Hounds Senior Academy Player Pool

First Last Club Position

Michael Alamo* Chicago Griffins Prop

Ivan Delgado Chicago Lions Prop

Alex Hernandez Marian University Prop

Robbie Parsons Indianapolis Impalas Prop

Alu Taito Chicago Hounds Prop

Will Vakahali Unattached Prop

Brian Flamenco Chicago Griffins Hooker

Clay Peters Marian University Hooker

Dom Wesley Fort Wayne RFC Hooker

Michael Williams Eastside Banshees Hooker

Sam Peri* Chicago Hounds Lock

Mason Wells Green Bay Celtics Lock

Alan Aguilar Chicago Griffins Back Row

JD Farrell Indianapolis Impalas Back Row

Holden Hahn University of Kentucky Back Row

Jake Kinneeveauk University of Utah Back Row

Matthew Kramer University of Louisville Back Row

Zach Marsh* Indianapolis Impalas Back Row

Max Ney Chicago Lions Back Row

Alex Null Chicago Griffins Back Row

Jake Reed* Chicago Lions Back Row

Chase Smith University of Louisville Back Row

Anton Viera Chicago Lions Back Row

Mathis Demandolx Chicago Lions Scrumhalf

Kekoa Fa'fetai Kauwe Chicago Griffins Scrumhalf

Tommy Hannon Indiana University Scrumhalf

Sidney Shoop* Chicago Hounds Scrumhalf

Carmen Consolino* Chicago Griffins Flyhalf

Luca Milne* Chicago Lions Flyhalf

Aaron Stevenson University of Louisville Flyhalf

John Dardis University of Kentucky Center

Shane Fata Chicago Lions Center

Lachy Macdonald Walsh University Center

Cassh Maluia* Chicago Hounds Center

Owen McGuffin Unattached Center

Brennan MortonStrauss University of Louisville Center

Peyton Wall Indiana University Center

Nolan Corey Chicago Griffins Wing

Brayden Goodnight Palmer College Wing

Michael Hand Chicago Hounds Wing

Tom Nevara* Chicago Blaze Wing

Nathan Purcell Chicago Griffins Wing

JR Williams Wisconsin Rugby Wing

Alec Burcham Indianapolis Impalas Fullback

Willis Goodwin* Chicago Hounds Fullback

Conrad Hillesheim Green Bay Celtics Fullback

Hunter Simons Chicago Lions Fullback

* Denotes players that made an appearance for the senior academy during the 2023 season

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.