Hounds Release 2024 Senior Academy Player Pool
September 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release
CHICAGO, Il.- On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Hounds released their player pool for the 2024 senior academy season, taking place this fall.
"We are very excited to enter into the second year of our Senior Academy program with this exciting group of prospects," said Hounds' Director of Rugby Operations Will Magie.
The group, set to be led by Head Coach Matt Wagner, enjoyed a successful inaugural campaign last fall. The team registered wins over the Houston Sabercats' and Toronto Arrows' academy sides with a narrow loss to the San Diego Legion academy.
The 2024 Academy Schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks, with matches beginning at the conclusion of the fall club rugby season.
The player pool is made up of 47 athletes and represents 15 total teams, including nine men's clubs and six collegiate programs, spread across the midwest.
"This player pool is comprised of coach nominations, collegiate and senior club scouting, players who stood out at our open combine, as well as contracted Hounds MLR players who need more opportunities to develop," continued Magie.
Most notably, the player pool features the Hounds' three 2024 collegiate draft picks in center Peyton Wall, flanker Jake Kinneeveauk, and prop Alex Hernandez.
The group also features six athletes contracted by the Hounds during this previous 2024 Major League Rugby season. Prop Alu Taito, lock Sam Peri, scrumhalf Sidney Shoop, center Cassh Maluia, wing Michael Hand II, and fullback Willis Goodwin will all look to provide senior leadership for this young player pool throughout the fall.
10 athletes included in the player pool made at least one appearance for the senior academy team during the 2023 season: prop Michael Alamo, flankers Zach Marsh and Jake Reed, flyhalves Carmen Consolino and Luca Milne, wing Tom Nevara, and the previously mentioned Peri, Shoop, Maluia, and Goodwin.
Goodwin parlayed an impressive 2023 academy season into a full senior contract with the Hounds. The local star made his MLR debut in the Hounds' week 11 matchup against Old Glory DC.
Further highlighting the commitment to creating a sustainable pathway for young American rugby prospects, this player pool is entirely composed of athletes with domestic qualifying status, with an average age of just 23 years old.
2024 Chicago Hounds Senior Academy Player Pool
First Last Club Position
Michael Alamo* Chicago Griffins Prop
Ivan Delgado Chicago Lions Prop
Alex Hernandez Marian University Prop
Robbie Parsons Indianapolis Impalas Prop
Alu Taito Chicago Hounds Prop
Will Vakahali Unattached Prop
Brian Flamenco Chicago Griffins Hooker
Clay Peters Marian University Hooker
Dom Wesley Fort Wayne RFC Hooker
Michael Williams Eastside Banshees Hooker
Sam Peri* Chicago Hounds Lock
Mason Wells Green Bay Celtics Lock
Alan Aguilar Chicago Griffins Back Row
JD Farrell Indianapolis Impalas Back Row
Holden Hahn University of Kentucky Back Row
Jake Kinneeveauk University of Utah Back Row
Matthew Kramer University of Louisville Back Row
Zach Marsh* Indianapolis Impalas Back Row
Max Ney Chicago Lions Back Row
Alex Null Chicago Griffins Back Row
Jake Reed* Chicago Lions Back Row
Chase Smith University of Louisville Back Row
Anton Viera Chicago Lions Back Row
Mathis Demandolx Chicago Lions Scrumhalf
Kekoa Fa'fetai Kauwe Chicago Griffins Scrumhalf
Tommy Hannon Indiana University Scrumhalf
Sidney Shoop* Chicago Hounds Scrumhalf
Carmen Consolino* Chicago Griffins Flyhalf
Luca Milne* Chicago Lions Flyhalf
Aaron Stevenson University of Louisville Flyhalf
John Dardis University of Kentucky Center
Shane Fata Chicago Lions Center
Lachy Macdonald Walsh University Center
Cassh Maluia* Chicago Hounds Center
Owen McGuffin Unattached Center
Brennan MortonStrauss University of Louisville Center
Peyton Wall Indiana University Center
Nolan Corey Chicago Griffins Wing
Brayden Goodnight Palmer College Wing
Michael Hand Chicago Hounds Wing
Tom Nevara* Chicago Blaze Wing
Nathan Purcell Chicago Griffins Wing
JR Williams Wisconsin Rugby Wing
Alec Burcham Indianapolis Impalas Fullback
Willis Goodwin* Chicago Hounds Fullback
Conrad Hillesheim Green Bay Celtics Fullback
Hunter Simons Chicago Lions Fullback
* Denotes players that made an appearance for the senior academy during the 2023 season
