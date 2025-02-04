Seattle Seawolves Set to Face Seattle Rugby Club in Exciting Preseason Match

February 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, WA - Seawolves Rugby are set to take on Seattle Rugby Club in a highly anticipated preseason matchup at Starfire Sports on Wednesday, February 7. Gates open at 6:00 PM, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM and the first 1000 through the gates will pick up a Seawolves Western Conference Champions t-shirt.

The Seattle Rugby Club is one of the Pacific Northwest's premier amateur rugby programs. This match not only serves as vital preseason preparation for the reigning Western Conference champions but also highlights the strength of local rugby talent in the region.

Head Coach Allen Clarke expressed his enthusiasm for the matchup: "We're delighted to share with you that we're playing Seattle Rugby Club. Come and see the pod play against some of the best local players in the area from the Pacific Northwest."

Seattle Rugby Club has been a cornerstone of the region's rugby scene since 1966, providing a platform for player development and community engagement. The club has a storied connection to Major League Rugby, with 33 players and staff having represented the Seawolves since the league's inception and 14 others playing for MLR teams across the country.

Seattle Rugby Club President Kevin Flynn emphasized the significance of the game: "Seattle Rugby Club is excited to compete against the Seawolves on February 7. We share the Orca as our logo, and since the start of the MLR, we've had numerous players make the jump to the professional level. It is games like this that show our players what is needed to compete at the next level and prepare American rugby players to play in the MLR and for our National Team."

With the match set to take place at Starfire Sports, fans can expect a fast-paced, physical contest showcasing the depth of rugby talent in the Pacific Northwest. The Seawolves continue to support and grow the sport in the region, and this game serves as another step toward strengthening the local rugby community.

Match Details:

- Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

- Location: Starfire Sports, Tukwila, WA

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM

- Kickoff: 7:30 PM

For tickets and additional information, visit www.seawolves.rugby

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 4, 2025

Seattle Seawolves Set to Face Seattle Rugby Club in Exciting Preseason Match - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.