Seattle Seawolves Lose 11-20 to Free Jacks in MLR Championship
August 7, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Our Seattle Seawolves faced the New England Free Jacks in a highly anticipated Major League Rugby Championship match. Despite a strong performance, we were defeated with a final score of 11-20. The Free Jacks' precise kicking played a crucial role in their victory. Our team showed great determination and spirit throughout the match, fighting until the very end. The loss was tough to accept, but we are proud of the effort and resilience displayed by our players. Each moment on the pitch was a testament to our commitment and passion for the game.
