Utah Warriors Announce Partnership with USA Rugby 7s Women's Bronze Medalist Alex Spiff Sedrick to Grow Girls & Youth Rugby with the Spiff Fund

August 7, 2024

The Utah Warriors are thrilled to announce a new partnership with USA Rugby 7s Women's Bronze Medalist Alex "Spiff" Sedrick to establish the "Spiff Fund." This initiative aims to raise funds for the development of youth rugby in Utah, with a special focus on girls' rugby within the state.

The Utah Warriors are seeding this fundraising effort with the goal of raising $5,000. This target will be achieved through matching donations from the Warriors' partners and contributions from the community. The funds collected will be dedicated to Utah Youth Rugby and Utah Little Rugby, supporting the growth of the game and encouraging more girls to participate in these youth leagues.

The fundraising initiative will culminate with Sedrick meeting the rugby community for autographs and photos at the Utah Warriors' "Rugby in the Park" community event on Saturday, August 10th from 10am-1pm at Herriman High School. For more information on "Rugby in the Park" visit the Utah Warriors' Facebook page.

Over the coming days Spiff will be in the community promoting the Spiff Fund through a number of public appearances and TV and radio interviews, including her throwing out the first pitch at August 7th's Salt Lake Bees game.

"Joining rugby is one of the best decisions I've made," said Sedrick while reflecting on the creation of the Spiff Fund. "It led me to build meaningful relationships, a scholarship to continue my education, and an avenue to fulfill a lifelong dream of competing at the Olympics. I owe a lot to the youth programs here in Utah. Growing the game for current and future players would build great depth for the state and subsequently collegiate and national teams. These funds could be the difference-maker for someone looking to compete at the next level or even just have fun playing the game."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Spiff on this important initiative," said Kimball Kjar, CEO and co-founder of the Utah Warriors. "The excitement and the energy that was sparked by Spiff and her teammates to capture the imaginations of thousands of Americans, especially little girls, can't be underscored enough and we're lucky to help Spiff with this growth effort for the rugby community that sparked her own love of this game."

The Utah Warriors are calling on their partners and the wider community to support this initiative. By contributing to the Spiff Fund, donors will play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and expanding the reach of rugby in Utah.

100% of the money raised in the Spiff Fund will go towards the above-noted youth rugby leagues as well as select girls rugby clubs in the state of Utah. All donations will be made in the name of Alex "Spiff" Sedrick.

For more information on how to donate and support the Spiff Fund, please visit SpiffRugby.com.

