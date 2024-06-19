Seattle Seawolves Game Notes for Week 17

June 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Stats and Storylines

- Seattle jumped to a 17-0 halftime lead in earlier Week 7 matchup before cruising to win

- Seattle lost highly-anticipated second matchup to SaberCats in Week 16

- Seawolves hold No. 2 seed in West

- Seattle never led in Week 16 loss

- Los Angeles dropped second-straight game with Week 16 loss to NOLA

- RFCLA at the bottom of the Western Conference table, a single point behind Utah

- Los Angeles will miss playoffs; end the season with a two-game road trip

- RFCLA leads league in offloads (164) and defensive turnovers won (101)

- Seawolves need a win with a bonus point to cement playoff match at home

- Seawolves hosting City Kit Jersey night with a PNW design by Indigenous artist, John Lyall

Players to Watch:

Seattle Seawolves players prepared to add to their league leading totals:

- Mack Mason, league number 1 Points Scorer (143) - has held this 1st place title consistently for the whole 2024 season

- Jade Stighling tied for 1st in Tries Scored (10)

- Jade Stighling top 5 in league Ball Carry Meters (1052m)

- Divan Rossouw top 10 in league Ball Carry Meters (947m)

Seattle: Monate Akuei Gai - The Seawolves dropped a tough Week 16 match to the league-leading SaberCats, but Akuei Gai's defensive performance was a winning effort. He recorded a team-high 20 tackles and 6 defending breakdown arrivals, adding 9 attacking breakdown arrivals on the other side of the ball. The Seawolves can wrap up the West's No. 2 seed with a positive result, and Akuei Gai can rally the defense to make stops.

Los Angeles: Matthew Heaton - Los Angeles will miss the playoffs, but it can make its mark on playoff seeding in the final weeks. Heaton scored a try and made a team-high 13 tackles in last week's loss to NOLA, and he'll need to lead the defense against this Seattle side fighting for a home playoff game and to avoid back-to-back losses.

What: Seattle Seawolves vs. Rugby Football Club Los Angeles

When: 7.00pm Pacific Time, Saturday, June 22nd 2024

Where: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila

Tune-in: FOX13+, THE RUGBY NETWORK

Money line: Seattle -234 (Favorite), Los Angeles +297

