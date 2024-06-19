Miami Sharks Triumph over Anthem Rugby Carolina 30-14

June 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







In this crucial match, the Sharks faced a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game started strongly with an early penalty try in the 4th minute, setting the tone for a competitive matchup. Despite a balanced possession (50% Sharks) and territory (53% Anthem), our team demonstrated resilience, securing a significant win and crucial bonus point.

Toti Chioccarelli shared his insights on the game, emphasizing the challenges faced and the team's satisfaction with the result and performance:

English:

"We are very pleased with the game we played in Charlotte. For us, it was very important to win and win with a bonus point, so we are very satisfied with the result and, honestly, also with the aspects of our game. We had very good options both in defense and in our offensive play; there were very good things, and obviously, it helped us a lot to gain confidence for the upcoming match. We are also very happy about the return of Reinaldo Piuci and Manuel Ardau, who rejoined the team. Now we are thinking about what's next, which is our first final against OLD GLORY in Miami, preparing ourselves in the best way to deliver a great performance on Saturday."

Spanish:

"Estamos muy contentos por el partido que jugamos en Charlotte. Para nosotros, era muy importante ganar y ganar con bonus, así que estamos muy satisfechos por el resultado y, la verdad, también por las cosas del juego. Volvimos a tener muy buenas opciones tanto en defensa como en el juego ofensivo; hubo cosas muy buenas y, obviamente, nos ayudó mucho a ganar confianza para el partido que viene. También estamos muy contentos por la vuelta de Reinaldo Piuci y Manuel Ardau, quien se reincorporó al equipo. Ahora estamos pensando en lo que viene, que es nuestra primera final contra OLD GLORY en Miami, preparándonos de la mejor forma para dar un gran partido el sábado."

Stats:

- Successful tackle completion rate of 94%, maintaining our league-leading defensive standard.

- Effective in the red zone with a scoring rate of 38% within the 22m, though improvements are still targeted.

- Looking ahead, our focus shifts to the upcoming home game against Old Glory DC, where we aim to elevate our performance and intensity.

