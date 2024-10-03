Seattle Seawolves, Explore Seattle Southside 2025 Calendar Event

October 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Get ready for an epic partnership as the Seawolves Rugby Team and Explore Seattle Southside scrum together to showcase the best of Seattle Southside! Our players have tackled the top attractions in Des Moines, SeaTac, and Tukwila, Washington, spotlighting all the fun, adventure, and action-packed activities you won't want to miss. It's a winning lineup of sights and experiences - kick off the excitement and discover the heart of the region with these dynamic teams leading the charge!

To witness the fun up close with the players who toured Seattle Southside, join us for a very special event: the launch of the first Seattle Seawolves Calendar! Meet the players, be the first to get your hands on a copy and bid on the oversized hero images to take home a special memento of your favorite Seawolf.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER BONUS: RSVP now for your Season Ticket Holder Priority Exclusivity Hour from 2pm - 3pm, and to receive one FREE calendar per account.

RSVP

Become a Season Ticket Member

Details:

Saturday, November 2nd

Macy's Pavillon, Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

RSVP by Friday, October 18th

All are welcome from 3pm - 5pm

