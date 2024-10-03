Mika Kruse Joins Seattle Seawolves for 2025

October 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are thrilled to announce the signing of Mika Kruse, a talent who can play both outside center and wing! Standing at 6'1 ¬Â³ and weighing 225 lbs, Mika brings versatility and experience from his time with the Utah Warriors and the USA Eagles.

Mika is not only a proven force in Major League Rugby, but also an international standout, having earned his first USA Eagles cap on July 4th, playing against England at Twickenham Stadium.

At just 26 years old, Mika has already made significant waves in the rugby world. As USA Eagle #538, he's competed at the highest levels, and now he's ready to bring his talents to Seattle. During his four seasons with the Utah Warriors, Mika became known for his sharp defensive skills, agility, and playmaking ability. His previous experience with the Glendale Raptors further honed his backline versatility, making him a key asset.

Mika shared his goals for the season, "I want to play good rugby, stay healthy, and win a championship. Other than the obvious, my biggest goals are over 90% tackle completion, near-perfect pass accuracy, and staying consistent with my nutrition."

These personal goals demonstrate his commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch, as he looks to help our Seawolves chase another championship.

When he's not on the field, Mika enjoys downtime playing video games, which helps him relax and reset after intense matches. However, his primary passion remains rugby, and he's excited to contribute to the success of the Seattle Seawolves this season.

Be sure to catch Mika Kruse and the Seattle Seawolves in action during the 2025 Major League Rugby season. His versatility, skill, and leadership make him a key player to watch. Don't miss out-grab your season tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from October 3, 2024

Mika Kruse Joins Seattle Seawolves for 2025 - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.