Seattle SeaWolves Defeat Dallas Jackals 28-25 to Win Western Title

July 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, Wash. - Our Seattle Seawolves clinched the Western Conference Championship with a nail-biting 28-25 victory over the Dallas Jackals on Sunday. This win propels the Seawolves, two-time MLR Champions, to the 2024 MLR Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, where they will face the New England Free Jacks, winners of the Eastern Conference Final.

A THRILLING START

Dallas struck first with a penalty kick, but our Seawolves quickly retaliated. Seattle was awarded a penalty try after a series of infringements by Dallas, leaving the Jackals two men down.

Seattle's Joe Taufete'e closed the gap with a try just before halftime, leaving Dallas ahead 20-14 at the break.

EXCEPTIONAL TEAMWORK AND RESILIENCE

In the second half, Seattle's JP Smith scored the home side's third try after a Dallas knock-on and ensuing scrum, with Mack Mason's conversion kick giving Seattle its first lead of the game. Although Smith had another try ruled out due to a knock-on, our Seawolves continued to press.

In the dying moments, Seattle's Ryan Rees scored a decisive try following a breakaway, and a crucial steal in the ruck by Rees secured the victory for our Seawolves. Head coach Allen Clarke expressed immense pride in his team's performance. "The players showed exceptional teamwork and resilience. This victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season," Clarke said.

THE ROAD AHEAD

With this thrilling victory, our Seattle Seawolves are now gearing up for the MLR Championship, where they will face the formidable New England Free Jacks. The match is set for Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1:00 PM (PT) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Fans and players alike are brimming with anticipation as the Seawolves continue their quest for a third championship title. Tickets are available on the Major League Rugby website.

This win over the Dallas Jackals was more than just a game; it was a testament to our Seawolves' hard work, strategy, and unyielding spirit. From the first whistle to the final, our Seawolves demonstrated why they are a force to be reckoned with in Major League Rugby. With the MLR Championship on the horizon, our Seattle Seawolves are ready to take on the next challenge and continue their journey towards another championship victory.

BUY TICKETS NOW!

Don't miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable match! Secure your tickets now for the MLR Championship and come support our Seattle Seawolves as they battle the New England Free Jacks. Be part of the roaring crowd at Snapdragon Stadium, where every cheer, every chant, and every moment of excitement will contribute to the electrifying atmosphere. Get your tickets today and join us for an epic rugby showdown that you won't want to miss!

